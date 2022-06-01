×
Russian Reporter Auctions Off Nobel Prize for Ukrainian Children

ukrainian refugees gather in a hallway at the start of the russian invasion of ukraine
(Davide Bonaldo/AP)

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 09:21 PM

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov announced he plans to auction off his Nobel Peace Prize to support displaced Ukrainian children affected by Russia's ongoing invasion.

"There are already over 10 million refugees," Muratov told The New York Times. "I ask the auction houses to respond and put up for auction this world-famous award."

Muratov, the former editor of the now-suspended news publication Novaya Gazeta, said all proceeds from the auction, which could fetch over $500,000, will be donated to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

According to The Hill, Heritage Auctions will host the event in New York on June 20.

"One successful bidder," the auction house website reads, "will walk away from this auction with a gold medal representing Mr. Muratov's life's work and sacrifice. Still, it is his wish that EVERYONE participates by donating what they can to UNICEF. The goal is to use this event to foster awareness of refugee crises and for the giving to continue long after the auction on June 20."

Muratov told the Times last month the situation was a "tragedy."

"If we look at the number of refugees," he says, "we basically have World War III, not a local conflict. This has been a mistake, and we need to end it."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began Feb. 24 and has led to the death of thousands on both sides, along with the displacement of 6.8 million Ukrainian refugees who fled their country amid the ongoing conflict.

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov announced he plans to auction off his Nobel Peace Prize to support displaced Ukrainian children affected by Russia's ongoing invasion.
