Protesters Attempt to Storm Israeli Embassy in Amman

Dozens of protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people, an AFP journalist said.

The angry protesters, among hundreds rioting outside, got through a security forces barrier and advanced toward the embassy, but security forces fired tear gas to disperse them, the correspondent said.

The protesters remained on the streets of Amman after being cleared from the area near the embassy, repeatedly trying to reach the building and chanting for the expulsion of the ambassador and the embassy’s closure.

Israel denied responsibility for the strike, claiming a rocket belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad failed to launch properly and hit the hospital.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, however, blamed Israel and described the incident as a “massacre” and “war crime.”

The Jordanian government declared three days of mourning for those killed in the hospital strike.