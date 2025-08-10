WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jordan

Jordan and US to Join Meeting on Rebuilding Syria

Jordan and US to Join Meeting on Rebuilding Syria

Sunday, 10 August 2025 10:02 AM EDT

Jordan is to host a meeting with U.S. and Syrian officials on Tuesday to discuss supporting the rebuilding of Syria after more than a decade of conflict and the ouster of former leader Bashar al-Assad by an Islamist-led rebellion in December.

Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shibani and the U.S. envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack will attend, Jordan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Damascus signed 12 agreements worth $14 billion, including a $4 billion agreement with Qatar's UCC holding to build a new airport and a $2 billion deal to establish a subway in the Syrian capital with the United Arab Emirates' national investment corporation. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Jordan is to host a meeting with U.S. and Syrian officials on Tuesday to discuss supporting the rebuilding of Syria after more than a decade of conflict and the ouster of former leader Bashar al-Assad by an Islamist-led rebellion in December.Syrian foreign minister Asaad...
jordan
109
2025-02-10
Sunday, 10 August 2025 10:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved