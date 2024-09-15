WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jordan new prime minister king abdullah ii

Jordan's King Appoints Harvard-educated Aide to Serve as Prime Minister

Sunday, 15 September 2024 02:00 PM EDT

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday tapped a longtime aide to serve as the kingdom’s new prime minister.

The Royal Court said the king has asked Jafar Hassan, a former planning minister and the current head of Abdullah’s office, to form a new government.

Hassan has a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Geneva and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. He will replace the outgoing prime minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, whose Cabinet resigned on Sunday in the wake of a parliamentary election. Al-Khasawneh has served since October 2020.

Hassan must now cobble together a new Cabinet to confront a series of challenges, including a struggling economy and widespread public anger over the Israel-Hamas war. Although Jordan has a peace agreement with Israel, it's home to a large Palestinian population. In last week's parliamentary election, an Islamic party emerged as the largest faction, in part because of the anger over the war in Gaza.

In Jordan, a pro-Western monarchy, all power rests with the king. The prime minister and his Cabinet work with the king in setting and implementing policies.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday tapped a longtime aide to serve as the kingdom's new prime minister.The Royal Court said the king has asked Jafar Hassan, a former planning minister and the current head of Abdullah's office, to form a new government.Hassan has a Ph.D. in...
jordan new prime minister king abdullah ii
187
2024-00-15
Sunday, 15 September 2024 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved