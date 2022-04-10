John Lennon's Son, Julian, Performs 'Imagine' to Benefit Ukraine

John Lennon's son, Julian Lennon, performed over the weekend his late father's song, "Imagine," in an effort to benefit Ukraine.

"The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy," Julian wrote in the YouTube video's description. "As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad's song, IMAGINE."

According to USA Today, Julian, who is also Lennon's eldest son, performed the song as part of the Global Citizen's social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine.

"I had always said," he adds, "that the only time I would ever consider singing 'IMAGINE' would be if it was the 'End of the World' … But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we're transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time …"

According to The Hill, Julian's performance in conjunction with the social media rally will also feature celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Bruce Springsteen, and Billie Eilish.

Last week the United States announced it would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.