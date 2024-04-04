×
Tags: john kirby | u.s. | israel | military | artificial intelligence | identify | bombing

US Probes Israel's AI Use to ID Bombing Targets

Thursday, 04 April 2024 06:45 PM EDT

The United States was looking into a media report that the Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

The report in +972 Magazine and Local Call was published on Wednesday.

Separately, Kirby was also asked in the interview about an Axios report that the Israeli security cabinet had approved the opening of the Erez crossing with Gaza to allow more humanitarian aid to go in. He said if true, the report was welcome news.

