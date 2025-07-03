Actor John Cusack: Iran 'Should Get' Nuclear Weapon

Actor John Cusack, known for his anti-Israel views, said Iran should have access to nuclear weapons to combat the United States and Israel, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

He said that roughly one week after President Donald Trump ordered the military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facility sites.

"Iran will surely rush to get a nuclear weapon — and they should get one," Cusack wrote in a social-media post on June 27. "It's the only way to deter the U.S. and Israel from bombing every country in the Middle East."

Cusack has been a longtime critic of the Trump administration and the Jewish state, particularly the Israeli government's operations in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Before posting about Iran, the actor also wrote that "blind allegiance" to Israel is an "alliance to a genocidal" regime, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "murderous gangster."

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.