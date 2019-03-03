Tags: North Korea | Trump Administration | john bolton | trump | kim | north korea | talks

Bolton: Trump 'Ready to Keep Talking' to NK

billboard of president trump and chairman kim with bikes and others in foregrount
A billboard in Hanoi during the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Sunday, 03 March 2019 09:58 AM

President Donald Trump is “ready to keep talking” to North Korea despite the collapse of talks at a second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, national security adviser John Bolton said.

In an interview aired Sunday on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Bolton said the president “remains optimistic.” about a deal that will lead to denuclearization.

North Korea’s leader “Kim Jong Un himself said in our last meeting, you know, we're going to go through many stations before we achieve this deal,” Bolton said. “The meeting in Hanoi was one such station. So the president is ready to keep talking."

He also asserted the Trump administration would maintain economic sanctions and its “maximum pressure” campaign which “brought them to the table in the first place."

"If North Korea commits to complete denuclearization, including its ballistic missile program and its chemical and biological weapons programs, the prospect of economic progress is there,” he said.

“There- there is no expiration date.”

Sunday, 03 March 2019 09:58 AM
