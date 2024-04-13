×
Biden, Netanyahu Speak by Phone After Iran Attack

By    |   Saturday, 13 April 2024 10:34 PM EDT

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a 25-minute telephone conversation on Saturday night following Iran's retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel.

A readout of the call has yet to be released.

The most recent exchange between the two leaders occurred on April 4, during which they deliberated on the Gaza situation. Biden stressed the imperative of halting strikes on humanitarian personnel and improving the overall humanitarian conditions, deeming them unacceptable, according to a White House press release.

Biden articulated the necessity for Israel to announce and enact a sequence of specific, tangible, and quantifiable measures to address civilian casualties, humanitarian distress, and the security of aid workers.

Additionally, the leaders addressed public threats from Iran against Israel and its people, with Biden affirming unwavering U.S. support for Israel in light of these threats.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council plans to convene an emergency session on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET to address Israel's request for a summit gathering and condemnation of Iran.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

