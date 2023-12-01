×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jerusalem | shooting | yuval doron castleman

4th Person Dies From Wounds in Jerusalem Shooting Attack

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 08:08 AM EST

The armed civilian who helped eliminate the terrorists in the shooting attack in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem died of his wounds overnight, bringing the death toll of the shooting to 4.

Yuval Doron Castleman, 38, from Mevasseret Tzion, stopped to help eliminate the terrorists who were shooting at civilians at a bus stop. He was shot by accident in the crossfire during the confrontation as the terrorists tried to run back to their vehicle.

Castleman was an attorney at the Civil Service Commission. While driving to Jerusalem, Castleman noticed the attack from the other side of the road, and stopped his car to help.

Castleman would have turned 39 today on Dec. 1.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The armed civilian who helped eliminate the terrorists in the shooting attack in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem died of his wounds overnight, bringing the death toll of the shooting to 4. Yuval Doron Castleman, 38, from Mevasseret Tzion, stopped to help eliminate the...
jerusalem, shooting, yuval doron castleman
121
2023-08-01
Friday, 01 December 2023 08:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved