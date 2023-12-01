4th Person Dies From Wounds in Jerusalem Shooting Attack

The armed civilian who helped eliminate the terrorists in the shooting attack in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem died of his wounds overnight, bringing the death toll of the shooting to 4.

Yuval Doron Castleman, 38, from Mevasseret Tzion, stopped to help eliminate the terrorists who were shooting at civilians at a bus stop. He was shot by accident in the crossfire during the confrontation as the terrorists tried to run back to their vehicle.

Castleman was an attorney at the Civil Service Commission. While driving to Jerusalem, Castleman noticed the attack from the other side of the road, and stopped his car to help.

Castleman would have turned 39 today on Dec. 1.

