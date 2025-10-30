Teenager Dies During Ultra-Orthodox Protest in Jerusalem

A mass ultra-Orthodox Jewish rally against military conscription turned deadly in Jerusalem on Thursday, when a teenage boy fell to his death during the demonstration which had shut down the main entrance to the city.

Packed crowds of mostly men clogged the roads around the Route 1 highway leading into Jerusalem. Israeli media estimated that around 200,000 people flocked to the rally.

Photos showed some had climbed atop roofs of buildings, a gas station and onto cranes.

The Israeli ambulance service said a 15-year-old fell to his death, and police said they had opened an investigation into the incident.

The debate over mandatory military service, and those who are exempt from it, has long caused tensions within Israel's deeply divided society and has placed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under increasing political strain over the past year.

Ultra-Orthodox seminary students have long been exempt from mandatory military service. Many Israelis fume at what they see as an unfair burden carried by the mainstream who serve.

That frustration only intensified during wars over the past two years that exacted the highest Israeli military death toll in decades as fighting stretched from the Gaza Strip to Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

This has added fuel to an already explosive debate over a new conscription bill that lies at the center of a crisis rattling Netanyahu's coalition, which took power in late 2022 for a four-year term.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish leaders say full-time devotion to the study of holy scriptures is sacrosanct and fear their young men will drift away from religious life if they are drafted into the military.

"Right now, people who refuse to go to the army are taken to military prison," said Shmuel Orbach, a protester, "It's not so bad."

"But we are a Jewish country. You cannot fight against Judaism in a Jewish country, it does not work."

But last year the Supreme Court ordered an end to the exemption. Parliament has been struggling to draft a new conscription bill, which has so far failed to meet both the ultra-Orthodox demands and those of a stretched military.

Two long-time loyal political allies, ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), quit Netanyahu's coalition government in July in a dispute over the new military draft legislation.

Their exit left Netanyahu with an increasingly splintered coalition whose rightist members are unhappy about Israel's ceasefire deal with Gaza's dominant Palestinian militant group Hamas, brokered by the United States.

The door has been left open for the ultra-Orthodox parties to rejoin the coalition should the dispute be resolved.

But reaching an accommodation acceptable to ultra-Orthodox political leaders may alienate many other Israelis as the country heads into an election year and risks being shot down by the Supreme Court.

Surveys over the past two years have consistently predicted Netanyahu's coalition would lose the next ballot.