jerusalem | israel | stabbing | wounded | policeman | terrorist

Israeli Cop Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Stabbing

Monday, 30 October 2023 09:56 AM EDT

An Israeli policeman was seriously wounded on Monday in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail stop in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated the man at the scene before evacuating him to the hospital in stable condition.

The terrorist was shot and "neutralized," according to police.

On Oct. 12, two police officers were injured in a terrorist shooting just outside Jerusalem's Old City.

On Thursday, two Israelis were wounded, one seriously, when they were stoned by Palestinians during a confrontation near the Rimonim Junction in the Binyamin region north of Jerusalem.

The two men were treated on the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics before being evacuated to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The assailants fled to a nearby Palestinian village.

The attacks come amid ongoing fighting sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist invasion of the Jewish state that killed 1,400 people, wounded thousand more and resulted in over 230 captives being taken back to the Gaza Strip.

This story was first published by the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS.org) and was republished by permission on Newsmax.

