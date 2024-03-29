×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Jeffrey Donaldson Democratic Unionist Party Northern Ireland

The Leader of Northern Ireland's Largest Unionist Party Steps Down amid Police Probe

The Leader of Northern Ireland's Largest Unionist Party Steps Down amid Police Probe

Friday, 29 March 2024 10:01 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party has stepped down from the top job after being charged with allegations of a historic nature, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Jeffrey Donaldson left his post with immediate effect pending the outcome of the judicial process, the Democratic Unionist Party said. In accordance with the party rules, it has suspended him from membership.

Gavin Robinson, the member of Parliament for Belfast East, was named interim party leader.

The unexpected announcement came after Donaldson opted to have the party return to power-sharing in Northern Ireland with the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, following a two-year boycott of the political institutions following controversy over Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP agreed to return to the center of power in Stormont following a series of assurances around Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom.

Donaldson has been a member of Parliament since 1997 and was initially a member of the smaller Ulster Unionist Party. He joined the DUP in 2004.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party has stepped down from the top job after being charged with allegations of a historic nature, the party said in a statement on Friday.Jeffrey Donaldson left his post with immediate effect pending the outcome of the...
Jeffrey Donaldson Democratic Unionist Party Northern Ireland
170
2024-01-29
Friday, 29 March 2024 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved