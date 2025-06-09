Explosion at a US Air Base in Southern Japan Injures at Least 1 Japanese Soldier

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at or near a U.S. military base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa injured at least one Japanese soldier but the injury is not life threatening, Japanese defense officials said Monday.

The Self Defense Force's joint staff said they are looking into reports of an explosion at Kadena Air Base that occurred while a team of Japanese soldiers that specializes in handling unexploded ordnance was working near or at the base.

The SDF said they are trying to confirm the cause of the accident and where it occurred.