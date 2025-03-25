WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: japan unification church dissolution

A Japanese Court Orders the Dissolution of the Unification Church, Report Says

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 03:00 AM EDT

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court on Tuesday issued an order to dissolve the Unification Church, upholding the government request for a revocation, NHK television said.

Tokyo District Court’s revocation of the church’s legal status means it will lose its tax-exempt privilege and must liquidate its assets.

The church can still appeal the decision to higher courts.

The order follows a request by Japan’s Education Ministry in October 2023 to dissolve the influential South Korea-based sect, citing its manipulative fundraising and recruitment tactics, sowing fear of the followers and harming their families.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


