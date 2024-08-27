WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: japan typhoon shanshan rain waves

Typhoon Shanshan Threatens Heavy Rain and Traffic Disruption in Southwestern Japan

Typhoon Shanshan Threatens Heavy Rain and Traffic Disruption in Southwestern Japan

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 03:01 AM EDT

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's southwestern islands Tuesday, with weather officials cautioning residents about heavy rain and violent winds expected in the region over the coming days.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Shanshan was about 130 kilometers (80 miles) east of the southern island of Amami on Tuesday morning as it slowly headed north toward Kyushu while packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour.

So far, no damage has been reported from the typhoon, but people prepared for the downpour and high winds it was forecast to bring.

Japan Railway companies that operate Shinkansen super-express trains said services may be suspended in Kyushu, Japan's main southern island, as well as large parts of the main island of Honshu between Wednesday and Sunday.

The JMA said up to 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rainfall on the Amami island over the next 24 hours, and up to 500 millimeters (19.7 inches) in the Kyushu region from Wednesday to Thursday.

Fishers in the Kyushu region tied their boats to the port facilities Monday to prepare for the typhoon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's southwestern islands Tuesday, with weather officials cautioning residents about heavy rain and violent winds expected in the region over the coming days. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Shanshan was about 130...
japan typhoon shanshan rain waves
183
2024-01-27
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved