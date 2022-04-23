Tour Boat with 26 Missing in Japan after Distress Call

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's coast guard says a tour boat with 26 people aboard has been missing for more than seven hours after issuing a distress call and taking in water.

The coast guard said Saturday no survivors have been found so far.

It says the 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt when it was traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido. The tour boat has since lost contact.