Japan Preparing to Declare State of Emergency in Tokyo as Infections Rise: Report Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided to impose the fourth state of emergency on Tokyo after a number of Covid-19 infections have rapidly soared. (The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images)

Japan is preparing to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo to contain a rise in coronavirus infections just over two weeks before the opening of the Olympic Games in the capital, the Sankei daily newspaper said on Wednesday citing government sources. © 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Wednesday, 07 July 2021 07:20 AM

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 07:20 AM