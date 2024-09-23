Japan Sounds Alarm on Russian Patrol Aircraft Violating Its Airspace

A Russian military patrol aircraft violated Japanese airspace near Hokkaido's Rebun Island on three separate occasions on Monday, prompting Japan's Self-Defense Force to dispatch aircraft in an emergency response and to fire flares.

It is the first time Japan's SDF aircraft has fired flares in "an anti-airspace violation action," government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

The SDF fighter jets – F15 and F35 – warned the Russian military over the radio before firing the flares during the third incursion, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters.

The Japanese government has protested to Russia via diplomatic channels and demanded that it prevent any recurrence of such violations.