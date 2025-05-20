WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: japan rice

Japan's Agriculture Minister Submits His Resignation after Inappropriate Remark about Buying Rice

Japan's Agriculture Minister Submits His Resignation after Inappropriate Remark about Buying Rice

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 08:00 PM EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's agriculture minister said Wednesday that he has submitted his resignation over an inappropriate remark about buying rice that angered the public.

Taku Eto said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba accepted the resignation.

Eto came under fire earlier this week after saying that he never had to buy rice thanks to his supporters’ gifts, triggering an uproar at a time when consumers are struggling with a rice shortage and skyrocketing prices.

Eto’s gaffe and resignation could deal a further setback for Ishiba’s already struggling minority government, which has seen dwindling public support.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Japan's agriculture minister said Wednesday that he has submitted his resignation over an inappropriate remark about buying rice that angered the public.Taku Eto said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba accepted the resignation.Eto came under fire earlier this week after saying...
japan rice
93
2025-00-20
Tuesday, 20 May 2025 08:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved