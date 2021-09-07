×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Japan | Politics

Japan Ex-official Gets Prison Term in Casino Bribery Case

Japan Ex-official Gets Prison Term in Casino Bribery Case

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 03:00 AM

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan's outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year.

The Tokyo District Court found Tsukasa Akimoto, who was a vice-minister in charge of tourism and casino promotions, guilty of taking 7.6 million yen ($69,200) in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that was aiming to start a casino business in Japan. The court also fined Akimoto the amount in bribes he received from the Chinese company.

The court's decision comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is already facing criticism for his government's coronavirus policies and hosting the Olympics despite widespread health concerns.

Three other former ministers and a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have been found guilty in separate bribery and election fraud cases over the past few years.

Suga on Friday announced that he will not seek another term, paving the way for a new party leader ahead of parliamentary elections to be held by late November.

Akimoto, who has since left the ruling party, was also found guilty of offering bribes to his former advisors to make false testimony in court to cover up his wrongdoing.

The former vice-minister pleaded not guilty of any charges in his trial. Prosecutors alleged that Akimoto accepted the bribes in 2017-2018, including 3 million yen ($27,000) in cash and other gifts, from the Chinese company in return for his support for a plan to build a casino in Japan.

Judge Toshihiko Niwa said in his ruling that Akimoto's obstruction of legal proceedings by bribing witnesses showed his complete lack of compliance with the court, NHK public television reported.

Akimoto, who was released on bail, will have to return to jail following the sentencing. Akimoto's former aide, Akihiro Toyoshima, received a suspended prison term.

Japan passed a controversial law allowing casino gambling in 2016, a measure promoted by the ruling LDP as a way to stimulate the country’s economy and find new sources of revenue, including capitalizing on the surging number of Chinese tourists.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Tokyo court on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan's outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year.The Tokyo...
Japan,Politics
360
2021-00-07
Tuesday, 07 September 2021 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved