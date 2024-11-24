WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: japan | missile | plan | taiwan

Japan, US to Form Missile Plan in Case of Taiwan Emergency, Kyodo Says

(AP)

Sunday, 24 November 2024 06:13 AM EST

Japan and the U.S. aim to compile a joint military plan for a possible Taiwan emergency that includes deploying missiles, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Under the plan expected to be complied next month, the U.S. would deploy missile units to the Nansei Islands of Japan's southwestern Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures, and to the Philippines, the report said, citing unnamed U.S. and Japanese sources.

The U.S. Marine Corps' Marine Littoral Regiment, which has High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other weapons, will be deployed to the Nansei Islands, Kyodo said.

A U.S. unit dealing with space, cyberspace and electromagnetic waves will be stationed in the Philippines, the report said.

Calls to Japan's defense ministry and the embassies in Tokyo of the U.S. and the Philippines were not answered on Sunday.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

