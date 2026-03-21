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Japanese National Detained in Iran Last Year Has Been Released, Japan's Foreign Minister Says

Japanese National Detained in Iran Last Year Has Been Released, Japan's Foreign Minister Says

Saturday, 21 March 2026 10:00 PM EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Sunday that one of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran has been released and will be returning to Japan.

Motegi, speaking on a Fuji Television talk show, said the person had been detained since last year and was released on Wednesday.

He said another Japanese national who was arrested earlier this year is still in custody.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has named the detainee still in Iran as a journalist at Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Sunday that one of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran has been released and will be returning to Japan.Motegi, speaking on a Fuji Television talk show, said the person had been detained since last year and was released on...
japan iran war detention release
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2026-00-21
Saturday, 21 March 2026 10:00 PM
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