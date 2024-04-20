2 Japanese Navy Helicopters Carrying 8 Crew Believed Crashed in Pacific, Defense Ministry Says

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Defense Minister said two Maritime Self Defense Force helicopters are believed to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during night-time training.
The two SH-60K helicopters, carrying four crew each, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island in the Pacific south of Tokyo, Defense Miniser Minoru Kihara told reporters.
