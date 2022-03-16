×
Tags: Japan | Earthquake

7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 11:02 AM

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsmax Media, Inc.
