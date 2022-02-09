×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Japan | Earns | Honda

Honda's Sales, Profit Drop amid Rising Costs, Chip Shortages

Honda's Sales, Profit Drop amid Rising Costs, Chip Shortages

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 02:00 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s profit dropped 32% in the last quarter as rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips hurt the Japanese automaker.

Honda Motor Co.’s profit for the three months through December totaled 192.9 billion yen ($1.7 billion), down from 284 billion yen the year before, the Tokyo-based company said Wednesday.

Quarterly sales slipped 2% to 3.7 trillion yen ($32 billion).

Like the rest of the world’s automakers, Honda’s manufacturing also has been affected by delays due to measures to curb coronavirus outbreaks. Japan’s top automaker Toyota reported a similar drop in profit.

Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Gold Wing motorcycles and Asimo robot, said it expects the challenges to persist.

Rising material costs are also a problem, but the company said cost-cutting efforts allowed it to raise its profit projection.

It raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 670 billion yen ($5.8 billion) from an earlier projection of 555 billion yen ($4.8 billion), an improvement from the 657 billion profit earned in the previous fiscal year.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Honda's profit dropped 32% in the last quarter as rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips hurt the Japanese automaker.Honda Motor Co.'s profit for the three months through December totaled 192.9 billion yen ($1.7 billion), down from 284 billion yen the year...
Japan,Earns,Honda
177
2022-00-09
Wednesday, 09 February 2022 02:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved