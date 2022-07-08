×
Japan Ex-leader Abe Reportedly Shot During Campaign Speech

Japan Ex-leader Abe Reportedly Shot During Campaign Speech

Friday, 08 July 2022 12:00 AM EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and was bleeding after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was bleeding when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament's upper house.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

