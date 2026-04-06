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Tags: james stavridis | iran | strait of hormuz | middle east

Fmr NATO Chief: Iran Still Holds 'High-Value Cards'

By    |   Monday, 06 April 2026 05:34 PM EDT

Former NATO Supreme Allied Cmdr. James Stavridis said Iran retains significant leverage in its standoff with the United States and its allies, warning that Tehran is holding on to what he described as "high-value cards."

"Iran wants to hold on to its high-value cards: No. 1, Strait of Hormuz closure, and No. 2, almost 1,000 pounds of enriched uranium," Stavridis said in an interview on CNN. "So they still have cards to play."

Iran's move to disrupt shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil transit chokepoint — has slowed shipments and driven up energy prices, while prompting President Donald Trump to threaten additional military strikes as tensions escalate.

Stavridis said Iran's ability to restrict access to the strait gives the country strategic leverage, particularly as Western nations seek to maintain stable energy supplies.

At the same time, Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium remains a central concern for U.S. and allied officials.

His comments align with concerns among military and policy experts that Iran's influence over energy markets and nuclear tensions could shape the course of the crisis, as diplomats continue to seek a path to de-escalation.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Former NATO Supreme Allied Cmdr. James Stavridis said Iran retains significant leverage in its standoff with the United States and its allies, warning that Tehran is holding on to what he described as "high-value cards.""Iran wants to hold on to its high-value cards: No. 1,...
james stavridis, iran, strait of hormuz, middle east
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2026-34-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 05:34 PM
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