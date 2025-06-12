Dem Sen. Reed: Israel's Attack on Iran 'Reckless Escalation'

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, condemned Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military facilities Thursday night as a "reckless escalation."

"Israel's alarming decision to launch airstrikes on Iran is a reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence," Reed said in a statement, The Times of Israel reported.

Dozens of targets across Iran related to its nuclear program, military facilities, and military commanders were struck by Israel's Air Force. Iran repeatedly has called for Israel's destruction while advancing its nuclear program.

Dozens of Israeli aircraft participated in an initial wave of strikes on dozens of military targets and Iranian nuclear sites early. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address that the goal of the operation was "to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, Iran's ballistic missile factories, and Iran's military capabilities," The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu said the operation will continue as long as is needed, warning that Iran "has significant capabilities to harm us."

"We prepared for that as well," he said.