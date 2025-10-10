Ivanka Trump: 'Deeply Proud' of Husband Jared Kushner for Israel-Hamas Deal

Ivanka Trump on Friday hailed her father, President Donald Trump, for his "unbending leadership" and praised her husband, Jared Kushner, for his role in clinching the historic Israel-Hamas peace deal.

She called it a moment of hope but warned she wouldn't celebrate until every hostage is free.

In an Instagram post, Ivanka Trump shared a photo of her father giving a thumbs-up, flanked by Kushner and herself, writing: "I want to thank my father @realDonaldTrump for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak."

She added of her husband of 16 years and the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, "Deeply proud of my husband @jaredckushner and Steve Witkoff, whose vision and perseverance remind us that even in the darkest moments, progress is possible."

"Their tireless work has given new hope to families who dream of safety, dignity, and opportunity," she wrote of the duo.

Still, she cautioned, "I won't fully celebrate until every hostage has been returned and peace prevails. But I hold on to hope that one day we will dance again, and maybe even dance together.

"Praying for healing, unity, and lasting peace.”

References to dancing — in the context of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack — have been a nod to the terrorists who massacred hundreds of people at the Nova Music Festival. In total, the U.S.-designated terrorist group murdered, raped, mutilated, and tortured about 1,200 civilians and soldiers. Another 250 people were kidnapped to Gaza.

Ivanka's post drew high-profile reactions, including from Lauren Sanchez Bezos, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who left a heart emoji and a praying-hands emoji.

Soon after, Ivanka shared another image of herself praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, captioned only with the same two emojis, underscoring the spiritual weight she attached to the moment.

The timing came as President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of a U.S.-mediated Gaza peace agreement.

The deal opens a 72-hour window for Hamas to release 48 Israeli hostages, with about 20 believed still alive, while Israel is set to free 250 long-term Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 other detainees in exchange.

Israeli forces have already begun a partial pullback to a designated “yellow line,” reducing their footprint in Gaza while maintaining key security positions.