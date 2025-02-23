WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Italy US India flight diversion

American Airlines Flight from New York to Delhi Makes Unscheduled Landing in Rome

Sunday, 23 February 2025 12:00 PM EST

ROME (AP) — An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi turned around over the Caspian Sea on Sunday and landed in Rome, a spokesman from with Leonardo da Vinci Airport said.

The airport official did not give the reason for the change in flight plans, adding that all the due controls will be performed as soon as the passengers leave the plane.

An Associated Press reporter filmed two fighter jets flying over the airport shortly before the unscheduled landing.

