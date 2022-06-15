Report: Secret Network of 'Russophiles' in Italy

Russian sympathizers have infiltrated Italy's political elite and media, an Italian daily newspaper reported.

Corriere della Sera reported that a complex network of "Russophiles" within social networks, TV, and newspapers have worked at conditioning public opinion in regard to the Ukraine-Russia war.

"[The propaganda] is activated in key moments of the conflict, attacking politicians sided with Kiev and supporting those who carry out the pro-Russia theses,” the Milan newspaper reported.

"The pro-Putin network is now a well-established reality in Italy, which alarms the security apparatuses because it tries to guide, or worse, boycott, the choices of the government and it does so relying on parliamentarians and managers, lobbyists and journalists."

The newspaper said that Russia's supporters in Italy have three main leaders: the head of the Lega Nord party Matteo Salvini, a former prime minister, and current member of the European Parliament, Silvio Berlusconi, and former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The Corriere della Sera report came as the U.S. and other Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia and President Vladimir Putin for the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"The publication in Corriere della Sera did not play into the hands of supporters of the official (that is, anti-Russian) position of the EU, but, on the contrary, emphasized that the ranks of supporters of Russia are growing in Italy,” Russian online newspaper Vzglyad reported.

"They support its struggle for the establishment of multipolarity in the world, the transition to international relations carried out on the basis of mutual respect for the interests of all countries and peoples, and the termination of the dictate of 'community rules' established by the hegemonic state [United States]. Europe is once again turning to face Russia."

The Russian news outlet said the number and activity of "networkers" was important.

"Italian intelligence services and journalists discovered what had long been known — a significant part of the population of Southern Europe sincerely sympathizes with Russia,” Vzglyad claimed.

"So there is no point in any spy fabrications and fantasies. The thing is that Russian politics is convincing to Greek, French and Italian voters, Russian culture is attractive for them, and Russian people are fascinating. And no Ukrainian — and in general Western — propaganda can change any of this."