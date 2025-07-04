WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Italy Rome gas station explosion

Gas Station Explodes in Rome, Injuring at Least 9 First Responders

Gas Station Explodes in Rome, Injuring at Least 9 First Responders

Friday, 04 July 2025 05:00 AM EDT

ROME (AP) — A gas station exploded early on Friday in southeastern Rome, injuring at least nine people including eight police officers and a firefighter, police and rescuers said.

The explosion was heard across the Italian capital shortly after 8 a.m., sending up a huge cloud of dark smoke and fire visible from several areas of the city.

Elisabetta Accardo, a spokesperson for the Roman police, said that eight police officers were injured after arriving for rescue operations.

“There were a few chain explosions after the first one,” Accardo told Italian state broadcaster RAI. “All the policemen injured suffered burns, but they are not in danger of life.”

Fire department spokesperson Luca Cari said one firefighter was also injured in the explosion, but “not seriously.” Ten teams were at work on the site, he added.

Police said they were checking the whole surrounding area for people who were injured or trapped in nearby buildings.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A gas station exploded early on Friday in southeastern Rome, injuring at least nine people including eight police officers and a firefighter, police and rescuers said.The explosion was heard across the Italian capital shortly after 8 a.m., sending up a huge cloud of dark...
Italy Rome gas station explosion
164
2025-00-04
Friday, 04 July 2025 05:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved