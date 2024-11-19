WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: italy regional elections meloni setback

Italian Premier Meloni's Coalition Suffers Setbacks in 2 Regional Elections

Italian Premier Meloni's Coalition Suffers Setbacks in 2 Regional Elections

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 05:02 AM EST

ROME (AP) — Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni suffered election setbacks in two regions as the opposition Democratic party won a tight race in the central Umbria region and deepened its control of the traditional left-leaning stronghold of Emilia-Romagna.

The results of the two-days of voting that ended Monday were a clear victory for Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, who called the outcome “extraordinary.’’

Stefania Proietti won with 51% of the vote in Umbria, compared with 46% for the conservative coalition’s candidate. In the northern region of Emilia Romagna, the left’s candidate Michele de Pascale won 57% of the vote, improving the party’s 51% result in the last regional vote in 2020.

In both cases, the Democratic Party candidate won without the support of the 5-Start Movement, which has been in a shaky center-left coalition.

The bigger electoral test for Meloni comes in 2025 when six regions head to the polls, including the populous norther region of Veneto that has long been governed by the populist League, a key member of her ruling coalition. Meloni’s coalition held on to control of the Ligurian region last month in an election prompted by the resignation of the right-wing governor in a scandal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni suffered election setbacks in two regions as the opposition Democratic party won a tight race in the central Umbria region and deepened its control of the traditional leftleaning stronghold of EmiliaRomagna.The results of the twodays of voting...
italy regional elections meloni setback
198
2024-02-19
Tuesday, 19 November 2024 05:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved