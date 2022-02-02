×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Italy | Obit | Vitti

Italian Movie Star Monica Vitti Dies at Age 90 in Rome

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 08:01 AM

ROME (AP) — Monica Vitti, the versatile movie star of Michelangelo Antonioni’s “L’Avventura” and other Italian alienation films of the 1960s, and later a leading comic actress, has died. She was 90.

Her death was announced Wednesday on Twitter by a former culture minister, Walter Veltroni, who said he had been asked to communicate her death by her husband, the photographer Roberto Russo.

Vitti had been out of the public spotlight for years, living quietly in Rome with her husband. She reportedly suffered from dementia.

In her glamour days in the 1960s, when she was best known for her starring roles in “L’Avventura,” “La Notte,” “Eclisse" ("Eclipse") and “Red Desert,” all films directed by Antonioni, her lover at that time. The two were constant targets of paparazzi.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Monica Vitti, the versatile movie star of Michelangelo Antonioni's "L'Avventura" and other Italian alienation films of the 1960s, and later a leading comic actress, has died. She was 90.Her death was announced Wednesday on Twitter by a former culture minister, Walter...
Italy,Obit,Vitti
126
2022-01-02
Wednesday, 02 February 2022 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved