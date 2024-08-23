WATCH TV LIVE

Last Body from Sunken Superyacht Has Been Found off Sicily, Italian Coast Guard Says

Friday, 23 August 2024 07:00 AM EDT

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard said the body of the final missing person who was on a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily has been found in the wreckage.

The woman’s body was detected on Friday. She has not been identified, but Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, is reportedly unaccounted for. The Lynch family was aboard The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged yacht, when went down in a storm early Monday.

Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

Mike Lynch’s body was recovered Thursday. He had been celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with his family and the people who had defended him at trial in the United States.

His wife Angela Bacares was among the 15 survivors.

