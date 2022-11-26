×
Reports: At Least 8 Dead in Landslide on Italian Island

Saturday, 26 November 2022 07:00 AM EST

MILAN (AP) — A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said Saturday.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children.

At least 100 people were stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

