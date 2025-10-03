WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: italy israel protests coverciano

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Reach Italy's Soccer Training Center to Oppose Game Vs. Israel

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Reach Italy's Soccer Training Center to Oppose Game Vs. Israel

Friday, 03 October 2025 10:00 AM EDT

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Pro-Palestinian Protesters approached the gates of the Italy soccer team's training center on Friday to demand its upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel is not played because of the war in Gaza.

The protest was part of a national strike also reacting to an aid mission blocked by Israeli forces.

Italy is scheduled to host Israel in Udine on Oct. 14. But UEFA is considering suspending Israel over the war. The players were not at the Coverciano training center in Florence, but the squad will convene there on Monday.

Dozens of protests have erupted across Italy since Wednesday night, after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining its activists.

On Friday, workers and students took to the streets after the country’s largest unions called for a one-day general strike in solidarity with the Palestinians and the flotilla. Hundreds of trains were cancelled or delayed, as were several domestic flights, and many private and public schools closed.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
ProPalestinian Protesters approached the gates of the Italy soccer team's training center on Friday to demand its upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel is not played because of the war in Gaza.The protest was part of a national strike also reacting to an aid mission...
italy israel protests coverciano
165
2025-00-03
Friday, 03 October 2025 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved