Tags: Italy | Helicopter

Report: Helicopter with 7 People on board Missing in Italy

Friday, 10 June 2022 04:01 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say a helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish citizens, has gone missing in northern Italy.

NTV television said Friday the helicopter took off from the city of Lucca heading for Treviso but disappeared off the radar near Modena region. Italian authorities were searching for the helicopter.

NTV says the Turkish citizens are employees of the Eczacibasi company who were in Italy to attend a trade fair.

The report says the helicopter belonged to an Italian hygiene and household cleaning products company and was used to take customers to its factory.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


GlobalTalk
Friday, 10 June 2022 04:01 AM
