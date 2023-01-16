×
Tags: Italy | Gina Lollobrigida | Obit

Report: Film Legend Gina Lollobrigida Dies at Age 95

Monday, 16 January 2023 08:01 AM EST

ROME (AP) — Gina Lollobrigida, who for decades embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies, has died in Rome.

Italian news agency Lapresse reported Lollobrigida's death on Monday, quoting Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani. Lollobrigida was an honorary citizen of a Tuscan town.

In September, the 95-year-old film legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She , returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


2023-01-16
