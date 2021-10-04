×
Italy's Northwest Liguria Area Hit by Floods, Mudslides

Monday, 04 October 2021 10:00 AM

ROME (AP) — Heavy rain battered Liguria, the northwest region of Italy bordering France, causing flooding and mudslides on Monday in several places. No casualties were reported.

The hardest-hit city was Savona, on the Ligurian Sea coast. But towns in the region’s hilly interior also suffered flooding and landslides, as some streams overflowed their banks.

A bridge was reported collapsed in the town of Quiliano, and in another town, Campobasso, the COVID-19 vaccine center was shut down as a precaution, Corriere della Sera reported.

The port city of Genoa, Liguria’s most populous area, shut schools for the day and also ordered the closure of parks and cemeteries. Open-air markets and sports facilities were also closed.

Rain let up at midday, but more downpours were forecast for later on Monday, and a “red alert” was in effect until dawn Tuesday.

