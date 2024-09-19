WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Italy flooding Emilia Romagna Europe rivers

At Least 1000 People Evacuated as Flooding Hits Northern Italy

Thursday, 19 September 2024 05:00 AM EDT

ROME (AP) — About a thousand residents were evacuated in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna after it was hit by torrential rains and severe flooding overnight, local media reported Thursday.

Rivers flooded in three of the region's provinces — Ravenna, Bologna and Faenza — as local mayors asked people to stay on upper floors or leave their houses.

At least 800 residents in the Ravenna area and almost 200 in Bologna province spent the night in shelters, schools and sports centers as local rivers overflowed.

Trains were suspended and schools closed across the affected areas, and residents have been advised to avoid travel and work from home where possible.

The Faenza area was just recovering from the devastating floods that hit Emilia-Romagna in May 2023, claiming 17 lives and causing billions of euros in damages.

“The night was dramatic, we waited for the river flood to cross the city,” Faenza mayor Massimo Isola told state TV Rainews. “It rose really close to the limit, but thanks to the works done over the past year we managed to avoid an overflow in the center of the city.”

Several Central and Eastern European nations have been plagued by severe flooding in recent days, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, with the death toll rising over 20 people across the region.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
About a thousand residents were evacuated in the northern Italian region of EmiliaRomagna after it was hit by torrential rains and severe flooding overnight, local media reported Thursday. Rivers flooded in three of the region's provinces Ravenna, Bologna and Faenza as...
Italy flooding Emilia Romagna Europe rivers
218
2024-00-19
Thursday, 19 September 2024 05:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved