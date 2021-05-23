×
Tags: Italy | Cable Car Deaths

Italian Cable Car Plunges to the Ground, Killing at Least 5

Sunday, 23 May 2021 09:00 AM

ROME (AP) — A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, killing at least five people, authorities said.

Italy’s Alpine rescue service said another three people were taken to the hospital.

The cable car collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region and was very high off the ground, the Alpine rescue service’s Walter Milan told Italy’s SkyTG24.

He noted that the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.

Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491 meters (4,900 feet) and overlooks a picturesque lake.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


