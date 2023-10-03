×
Tags: Italy bus crash victims venice

A Bus Crash in a Venice Surburb Kills at Least 20 People

Tuesday, 03 October 2023 04:02 PM EDT

ROME (AP) — A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 20 people and injured others on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city's mourning" for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


