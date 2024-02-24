×
Four Western Leaders Arrive in Kyiv to Show Solidarity on 2nd War Anniversary

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speak to each other after a joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv on February 24, 2024. (Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 24 February 2024 05:38 PM EST

Four Western leaders, including the prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Belgium's Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, traveled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from neighboring Poland, the Italian government said in a statement.

Meloni was due to host a videoconference later in the day from Kyiv that will involve leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy invited to join the discussion. 

