3 Israelis Injured in Car-Ramming Attack in Jerusalem

Three Israelis were wounded on Monday morning in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem’s Romema neighborhood.

Magen David Adom emergency paramedics treated the victims at the scene for light injuries. Two of the victims were then evacuated to the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Police released surveillance footage showing a car accelerating into a group of Orthodox men on a sidewalk, sending them flying in the air.

A terrorist then exited the vehicle and tried to open fire on the victims using a makeshift “Carlo-style” submachine gun.

According to police, the weapon jammed and the two terrorists discarded it while fleeing on foot.

Following a manhunt, the assailants were arrested in a nearby furniture store. The two suspects were taken into Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) custody for questioning.

On Sunday, an Israeli was lightly wounded by an improvised explosive device near Kochav HaShahar in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The victim, whom the IDF later identified as a military reservist on vacation, was attempting to remove a PLO flag planted on the side of Route 458 when the bomb exploded.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel Defense Forces troops foiled a Palestinian terrorist attack near Hebron in Judea.

Troops killed two terrorists near the Beit Einun interchange after one opened fire on and the other attempted to stab soldiers.

No Israelis were injured.

IDF troops in the northern Jordan Valley also prevented a terrorist stabbing on Sunday.

“A short time ago, a terrorist arrived at the Beka’ot Checkpoint in the Valley Brigade [area of deployment] and tried to stab the IDF soldiers at the position,” the military said.

No soldiers were injured.

Meanwhile, Palestinian terrorists in Samaria opened fire on Sunday at Kibbutz Meirav in northern Israel. The attack caused no injuries but damaged a building in the community.

