Israeli Wounded in Judea Terror Attack

An Israeli man was seriously wounded on Wednesday in a terrorist attack at Okfim Junction on Route 60 near Kiryat Arba, on the outskirts of Hebron in Judea.

The assailant arrived at the scene by car and fired at the victim, a man in his 50s, from his vehicle before getting out and stabbing him, according to the military.

The victim was reportedly driving with his daughter and another teenage girl who had hitched a ride. Neither of the girls was injured in the attack.

The IDF was searching for the terrorist, who was reportedly shot and wounded by security forces but managed to flee.

Magen David Adom emergency medics evacuated the victim to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition.

IDF forces on Tuesday foiled an attempted Palestinian terrorist attack close to the Beit Einun interchange near Hebron.

Troops killed the terrorist after he tried to stab them, according to the military. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in Palestinian terror attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-05, according to the IDF.

Republished with permission of Jewish News Syndicate.