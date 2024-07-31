WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israeli | wounded | judea | terror attack

Israeli Wounded in Judea Terror Attack

By    |   Wednesday, 31 July 2024 09:06 AM EDT

An Israeli man was seriously wounded on Wednesday in a terrorist attack at Okfim Junction on Route 60 near Kiryat Arba, on the outskirts of Hebron in Judea.

The assailant arrived at the scene by car and fired at the victim, a man in his 50s, from his vehicle before getting out and stabbing him, according to the military.

The victim was reportedly driving with his daughter and another teenage girl who had hitched a ride. Neither of the girls was injured in the attack.

The IDF was searching for the terrorist, who was reportedly shot and wounded by security forces but managed to flee.

Magen David Adom emergency medics evacuated the victim to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition.

IDF forces on Tuesday foiled an attempted Palestinian terrorist attack close to the Beit Einun interchange near Hebron.

Troops killed the terrorist after he tried to stab them, according to the military. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in Palestinian terror attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-05, according to the IDF.

Republished with permission of Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An Israeli man was seriously wounded on Wednesday in a terrorist attack at Okfim Junction on Route 60 near Kiryat Arba, on the outskirts of Hebron in Judea.
israeli, wounded, judea, terror attack
202
2024-06-31
Wednesday, 31 July 2024 09:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved