Israeli Soldier Killed in Beersheba Strike

The latest news from the war between Israel and Iran included:

An off-duty Israeli soldier was killed in Tuesday's Iranian ballistic missile attack on Beersheba, the IDF announced, The Times of Israel reported. Cpl. Eitan Zacks, an 18-year-old trainee in the elite Multidomain Unit, was killed in his home along with two family members. A fourth person was killed in an adjacent apartment.

Iran said it had begun efforts to rebuild residential areas and public infrastructure damaged in Israeli strikes over 12 days, The Times of Israel reported.

The Iranian military activated air defenses in the northern city of Babolsar after the sounds of an explosion in the area on Tuesday, semi-official ISNA reported, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested a European national who allegedly spied on "sensitive and military sites" in Iran's Hormozgan Province in the south of the country, IRGC-controlled Fars News reported Tuesday.

Israel destroyed a radar installation near Tehran on Tuesday in response to Iran violating the ceasefire but refrained from further strikes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump, Netanyahu's office said.

Israel's tally of the war damage it wrought on Iran includes the targeted killings of at least 14 scientists, an unprecedented attack on the brains behind Iran's nuclear program that outside experts say can only set it back, not stop it.

