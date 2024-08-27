WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israeli soldier | injured | hezbollah | aircraft attack

Military: Israeli Soldier Injured in Hezbollah Aircraft Attack

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 04:16 PM EDT

A "hostile aircraft" launched from Lebanon injured an Israeli soldier in northern Israel, the military said on Tuesday.

It did not say what the aircraft was but it typically refers to a drone attack.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital.

Israel's military said soldiers identified a "terrorist cell" operating within a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon. It struck the structure and eliminated the cell.

Israeli artillery also struck in the areas of Chebaa and Yarine in southern Lebanon. 

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 04:16 PM
