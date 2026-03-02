Israeli Military Says It Destroyed Iran State TV Hub

The Israeli military said Monday that it destroyed the communications center of Iran's state broadcasting network, describing it as "the beating heart" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' propaganda machine.

"The Israeli army targeted the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting IRIB complex, the beating heart of the IRGC's machine of lies and repression," a spokesman said in a translated post from the military's Persian-language account, referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

Israel's military said in a translated statement on its Hebrew-language X account that it destroyed "the Iranian terror regime's communications and propaganda center":

"The Air Force, under precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, began another attack on targets of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran.

"A short time ago, Air Force jets dropped dozens of munitions and destroyed the communications center of the Iranian terrorist regime.

"The center has recently been used by Iranian regime forces to promote military operations under the cover of civilian means and assets, which go beyond the normal propaganda activities that take place within it.

"The center's activities were carried out under the direct direction and mission of the Revolutionary Guards. Over the years, the Iranian Broadcasting Authority has called for the destruction of the State of Israel and the use of nuclear weapons. In addition, it has led to the oppression of the Iranian people and the spread of lies to the public."

The statement came roughly an hour after another message on the Israeli military's Persian-language account warning residents near the television complex to evacuate.

"Dear citizens, for your safety and health, we ask that you immediately leave the designated area indicated on the map.

"Your presence in this area puts your life at risk."

Iran's state-run Tasnim news agency confirmed that "U.S.-Israeli aggressors have targeted one of the buildings belonging to Channel 2 of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iran's official broadcaster."

It reported that despite the attack, the network said its programming remained on air. The broadcasting of its channels, including Channel 2, "was continuing without interruption, and no disruption had been reported in overall television transmission."

Tasnim also reported that television broadcasts were proceeding as normal and that technical teams were assessing potential damage from the strike.

"Follow-up inquiries with the IRIB's technological development department indicated that only a brief disruption had occurred, while viewers were advised that access to television channels could be restored by re-scanning their receivers," according to the news agency, which added that no television studios were damaged in the strike.